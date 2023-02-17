Photo exhibition about URCS activities during war to be held in Kyiv

The photo exhibition "We are here," dedicated to the activities of the Red Cross during Russia's full-scale invasion in Ukraine, will be held in Kyiv on February 21-22.

"The exhibition will feature more than 70 unique photographs of the work of volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) said on its official Facebook page.

The exhibition will feature works by well-known photographers Yevhen Maloletka, Pavlo Petrov, Kostiantyn Chernichkin, and Oleh Lehenky.

The program of the exhibition also includes master classes on providing first aid, information sessions on psychological first aid and mine safety.

Volunteers of the URCS Rapid Response Units will demonstrate special vehicles used to accompany evacuation convoys and work in front-line regions.