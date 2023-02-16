Facts

20:19 16.02.2023

Ukraine nationalizes several factories owned by Russian oligarch Deripaska

1 min read
Ukraine nationalizes several factories owned by Russian oligarch Deripaska

The High Anti-Corruption Court has satisfied a claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on the transfer of enterprises owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska to state ownership, the SBU press service reports.

"The court decision concerns the Mykolaiv Alumina Refinery, as well as the non-mining companies Hlukhiv Quartzite Quarry, Khust Quarry and Zhezheliv Quarry. The value of the property transferred to Ukraine is more than UAH 10 billion," the report says.

It clarifies that the special service has established that Deripaska, who is part of the inner circle of the military-political leadership of Russia, managed enterprises through controlled commercial structures in different regions of Ukraine.

"Thus, the Russian oligarch tried to hide his links with Ukrainian assets," the SBU said.

They add that employees of the Security Service exposed the scheme and initiated the transfer of 100% of Russian property to the income of Ukraine.

"Measures to nationalize the enterprises of the aggressor country were carried out by employees of the SBU Main Directorate for Counterintelligence Support of Critical Infrastructure Objects and Combating the Financing of Terrorism under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office," the security service concluded.

Tags: #ukraine #nationalization #factories

MORE ABOUT

20:16 16.02.2023
We expect Israel to make decisions on military assistance, primarily on protection of Ukrainian sky - Kuleba following his meeting with Cohen

We expect Israel to make decisions on military assistance, primarily on protection of Ukrainian sky - Kuleba following his meeting with Cohen

19:27 16.02.2023
Zelensky discusses humanitarian ties between Ukraine, Kazakhstan with President Tokayev

Zelensky discusses humanitarian ties between Ukraine, Kazakhstan with President Tokayev

20:43 15.02.2023
Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

20:40 15.02.2023
Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

20:32 15.02.2023
Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

20:21 15.02.2023
SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

20:17 15.02.2023
Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

20:03 15.02.2023
Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

17:06 15.02.2023
Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

10:26 15.02.2023
Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

AD

HOT NEWS

One hundred Ukrainian servicemen, one civilian released during next prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on Thurs

Putin, his entourage must be held accountable for crime of aggression they committed against Ukraine – European Parliament's resolution

For Ukraine's victory in war with Russia, European Parliament urges intl community to supply all types of weapons, without exception – resolution

Norway's support program sets precedent for sustainable fight for freedom – Zelensky to Storting

Zelenskyy: In spring we should feel Ukraine is moving towards victory

LATEST

Leonardo DiCaprio makes donation to Olena Zelenska Foundation, funds to be used to help Ukrainian children – Foundation

Novovolynsk to attract EUR 7.1 mln grant from NEFCO for construction of housing for IDPs

Three people killed, seven wounded in enemy shelling of Kherson region on Thurs – local authorities

Ukrainian aviation carries out 13 strikes on places of concentration of Russian troops in past 24 hours

U.S. Ambassador meets with Ukrainian Supreme Court Chief

Kuleba proposes Canadian FM to join 'aircraft coalition'

Russian occupiers fire 36 missiles at territory of Ukraine in past 24 hours, 16 of them downed – General Staff

Work of Israeli Embassy resumes in Kyiv

One hundred Ukrainian servicemen, one civilian released during next prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia on Thurs

Shmyhal orders development of program to improve coordination, uninterrupted financing of building defense fortifications

AD
AD
AD
AD