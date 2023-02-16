Ukraine nationalizes several factories owned by Russian oligarch Deripaska

The High Anti-Corruption Court has satisfied a claim of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on the transfer of enterprises owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska to state ownership, the SBU press service reports.

"The court decision concerns the Mykolaiv Alumina Refinery, as well as the non-mining companies Hlukhiv Quartzite Quarry, Khust Quarry and Zhezheliv Quarry. The value of the property transferred to Ukraine is more than UAH 10 billion," the report says.

It clarifies that the special service has established that Deripaska, who is part of the inner circle of the military-political leadership of Russia, managed enterprises through controlled commercial structures in different regions of Ukraine.

"Thus, the Russian oligarch tried to hide his links with Ukrainian assets," the SBU said.

They add that employees of the Security Service exposed the scheme and initiated the transfer of 100% of Russian property to the income of Ukraine.

"Measures to nationalize the enterprises of the aggressor country were carried out by employees of the SBU Main Directorate for Counterintelligence Support of Critical Infrastructure Objects and Combating the Financing of Terrorism under the procedural leadership of the Prosecutor General's Office," the security service concluded.