Norway's support program sets precedent for sustainable fight for freedom – Zelensky to Storting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the five-year support program from Norway sets a precedent for guaranteed sustainable support for the struggle for freedom.

"Not a single person on earth today can say what exactly will happen during this time – five years. But we all understand exactly what will not happen. Russia will not overcome our unity with you – all those who value freedom. The Kremlin will not make intimidation and terror the new normal for Europe. A terrorist state will not convince anyone that killing and robbing is better than living by the law and cooperating. And the Russian flag will not take root in the occupied territory of Ukraine," he said in a video address to the Storting (Norwegian parliament) on Thursday.

"You help us with air defense systems and this protects our cities from Russian terror. You are helping us with anti-tank weapons and artillery. You help us with the restoration of energy. And now you are creating a precedent for long-term financial support for a power that defends its independence," the president said.

According to him "this precedent is important, because it gives the feeling that tomorrow you will have a reliable partner next to you, who, like you, appreciates life and people."

"It's as sure as your NASAMS protecting our skies. I especially thank you for them! For every day and every night we need air defense – this is a matter of life for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He said "we have come a long way since my first application to the Storting. And we still have to work to win – it's obvious. We still have a lot to do on the battlefield in Ukraine."

"And we still have to keep our vigilance with you so as not to lose the unity of the world and constantly strengthen the stability of our partners. But we already have the confidence that at the end of the journey, no matter how colossal it may be, we will remain free, as if we will find peace and maintain respect for ourselves and for each other. Because we do not change ourselves, and this is the most important thing. We are acting systematically and for a long time, and this is the most effective," Zelensky said.