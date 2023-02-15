Facts

20:17 15.02.2023

Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

1 min read
Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting in Kyiv with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, the press service of the Ukrainian government reports.

“The parties focused on military assistance and tightening sanctions pressure on the aggressor. The heads of government paid special attention to the establishment of a special international tribunal to bring russia's top leadership to justice,” the press service of the government said on its website.

Shmyhal and Kristersson also addressed the issue of increasing Ukraine's resilience, including the restoration of its energy infrastructure.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the Government of Sweden and the Swedish people for their comprehensive support and expressed hope for fruitful work and concrete results during Sweden's current presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Tags: #ukraine #cooperation #sweden

MORE ABOUT

20:43 15.02.2023
Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

Most profitable banks in 2022 - PrivatBank, UkrSibbank, Citibank, monobank, Raiffeisen, most unprofitable - Sense, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, ProCredit

20:40 15.02.2023
Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

20:32 15.02.2023
Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

Culture Ministry claims more than 6 bln views of content of Russian-language TV channel FreeDom on social networks, on partner channels for 11 months

20:21 15.02.2023
SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

SBU, Spanish law enforcers jointly block Russia's attempts to seize Ukrainian vessels in Mediterranean Sea

20:03 15.02.2023
Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

18:52 15.02.2023
Swedish PM visits settlements of Kyiv region affected by occupation and military operations

Swedish PM visits settlements of Kyiv region affected by occupation and military operations

18:24 15.02.2023
Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

18:20 15.02.2023
Ukrainian soldiers waiting for Swedish Archers - Zelensky after talks with Swedish PM

Ukrainian soldiers waiting for Swedish Archers - Zelensky after talks with Swedish PM

17:06 15.02.2023
Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

10:26 15.02.2023
Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

Ukraine, partners doing everything together to make terrorist state lose – Zelensky on results of Ramstein meeting

AD

HOT NEWS

Losses in number of Wagner assault detachments, units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps reach 80% of personnel – Maliar

Swiss govt to try to confiscate assets of Yanukovych's entourage

Japan extends Emergency Grant Aid of $550,000 for winterization assistance in Ukraine – MFA

Ukraine to receive as much economic and military support from Sweden as necessary – PM

AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

LATEST

Defense of Bakhmut leads to weakening of Russian forces, may create favorable conditions for counteroffensive – ISW

AFU General Staff: Russian troops continue offensive attacks to reach borders of Donetsk, Luhansk regions, suffer losses

Japan extends Emergency Grant Aid of $550,000 for winterization assistance in Ukraine – MFA

AFU Eastern Group reports 25 military clashes in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, heavy fighting continues

About six balloons over Kyiv, presumably with reconnaissance equipment, deactivated by air defense – regional authorities

Reznikov says he will remain Ukraine’s Minister of Defense – media

UK currently hosts more than 160,000 Ukrainians – ambassador

Biden to be happy to visit Ukraine when there is opportunity – Zelensky about possible meeting with US president

EU to apply sanctions to another 100 individuals, legal entities, as well as to Russian puppets in temporarily occupied territories – Borrell

Health Ministry sends around 500 children with cancer for treatment abroad over year of war

AD
AD
AD
AD