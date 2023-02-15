Ukrainian, Swedish PMs discuss cooperation in military, energy spheres

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has held a meeting in Kyiv with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, the press service of the Ukrainian government reports.

“The parties focused on military assistance and tightening sanctions pressure on the aggressor. The heads of government paid special attention to the establishment of a special international tribunal to bring russia's top leadership to justice,” the press service of the government said on its website.

Shmyhal and Kristersson also addressed the issue of increasing Ukraine's resilience, including the restoration of its energy infrastructure.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine thanked the Government of Sweden and the Swedish people for their comprehensive support and expressed hope for fruitful work and concrete results during Sweden's current presidency of the Council of the European Union.