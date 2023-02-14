Invaders bring one carrier of Calibers on combat duty in Black Sea - AFU Navy

The Russian occupiers have put seven ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including one carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of eight missiles, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

There is one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, 10 in the Mediterranean, of which there arew five carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of 72 missiles.

During the day, 39 vessels passed through the occupied Kerch-Yenikal Strait towards the Sea of Azov (13 of them were moving from the Bosporus) and 11 vessels towards the Black Sea (six of them continued to move towards the Bosporus).