Facts

16:11 13.02.2023

Ukrainian rescuers provide medical care to three people affected by Turkey earthquake, clear rubble at three scenes in past 24 hours

1 min read
Ukrainian rescuers provide medical care to three people affected by Turkey earthquake, clear rubble at three scenes in past 24 hours

Ukrainian rescuers, who are helping the Turkish people to clean up the aftermath of the earthquake in the east of Turkey, provided medical care to three people and cleared the rubble at three scenes, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Monday.

"On February 13, in the morning, two search and rescue teams of the consolidated team of the State Emergency Service were sent to the sectors determined during an evening briefing in order to examine the destroyed buildings and carry out search and rescue operations," it said.

In the past 24 hours, on February 12, the search and rescue teams of the State Emergency Service examined 105 destroyed buildings and constructions (302 since the beginning of the mission), cleared the rubble at three scenes (96), provided medical care to three people (6), and removed the bodies of eleven victims of the national disaster (20).

Tags: #turkey #rescuers

MORE ABOUT

14:30 08.02.2023
Death toll from quake in Turkey exceeds 8,500

Death toll from quake in Turkey exceeds 8,500

10:38 08.02.2023
Ukrainians not affected by earthquake in Turkey – ambassador

Ukrainians not affected by earthquake in Turkey – ambassador

19:46 07.02.2023
State Emergency Service's consolidated rescue team departs for Turkey to clean up earthquake aftermath – Klymenko

State Emergency Service's consolidated rescue team departs for Turkey to clean up earthquake aftermath – Klymenko

18:35 07.02.2023
Ukrainian rescuers to arrive in Turkey as soon as possible – Zelensky

Ukrainian rescuers to arrive in Turkey as soon as possible – Zelensky

18:04 07.02.2023
Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

17:24 07.02.2023
Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

12:52 07.02.2023
Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Turkey establishes contact with 9 out of 27 Ukrainians in earthquake zone

Ukraine's diplomatic mission in Turkey establishes contact with 9 out of 27 Ukrainians in earthquake zone

18:39 06.02.2023
Ukraine among first offers Turkey assistance in cleaning up earthquake aftermath, Ukrainian rescue team to arrive in country – ambassador

Ukraine among first offers Turkey assistance in cleaning up earthquake aftermath, Ukrainian rescue team to arrive in country – ambassador

15:31 06.02.2023
Ukrainian diplomats receive 24 appeals for missing Ukrainian citizens in earthquake rocked Turkey

Ukrainian diplomats receive 24 appeals for missing Ukrainian citizens in earthquake rocked Turkey

13:38 06.02.2023
Ukraine ready to send rescuers to Turkey to wind up consequences of earthquake – Kuleba

Ukraine ready to send rescuers to Turkey to wind up consequences of earthquake – Kuleba

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

Training of Ukrainian military to work with German Leopard 2 combat tank starts in Germany – media

LATEST

Musk says Starlink satellites continue to operate in Ukraine in full

Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

Stoltenberg: Russia lacks in troops quality, trying to compensate for it in quantity

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukraine increases tonnage of 'grain initiative' ships to partially solve queue increased to 145 ships

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Russia strengthens defense in occupied part of Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD