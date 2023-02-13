Ukrainian rescuers provide medical care to three people affected by Turkey earthquake, clear rubble at three scenes in past 24 hours

Ukrainian rescuers, who are helping the Turkish people to clean up the aftermath of the earthquake in the east of Turkey, provided medical care to three people and cleared the rubble at three scenes, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on Monday.

"On February 13, in the morning, two search and rescue teams of the consolidated team of the State Emergency Service were sent to the sectors determined during an evening briefing in order to examine the destroyed buildings and carry out search and rescue operations," it said.

In the past 24 hours, on February 12, the search and rescue teams of the State Emergency Service examined 105 destroyed buildings and constructions (302 since the beginning of the mission), cleared the rubble at three scenes (96), provided medical care to three people (6), and removed the bodies of eleven victims of the national disaster (20).