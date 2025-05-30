Turkish FM says Ukraine's membership in NATO not discussed during his visit to Russia

The issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO is serious and ongoing within the alliance, but this subject was not raised during the negotiations between the Turkish and Russian sides in Moscow, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

"I did not discuss this issue during my negotiations in Russia, and, frankly, it was not on the agenda," he said at a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv on Friday, answering questions from Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister also said the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO is a very serious subject for discussion in the Alliance, and it has been discussed for a long time.

"The issue has different parameters. Especially if you take into account the reality of the ongoing war. This is an issue that member states approach from different positions within the alliance. Negotiations within the alliance will continue," he said.