Facts

14:25 10.02.2023

Ukrainian fighters destroy 61 cruise missiles out of 71 launched by Russia, as well as five drones – Zaluzhny

1 min read
The forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces destroyed 61 enemy cruise missiles and five drones on Thursday and Friday, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny said.

"From 21:50 on February 9 to 12:00 on February 10, he [the enemy] launched 71 cruise missiles (43 of X-101/X-555 type and 28 of Caliber), as well as up to 35 missiles of the S-300 complex. In addition, the enemy used seven combat UAVs of the Shahed type. By the forces and means of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces, 61 enemy cruise missiles and five drones were destroyed," Zaluzhny said on his Facebook page.

Zaluzhny also informed that the air and missile attacks were carried out using strategic aviation aircraft (TU-95) from the waters of the Caspian Sea and Volgodonsk and cruise missile carriers in the waters of the Black Sea. The S-300 missile strikes were carried out from Belgorod region and the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region in Tokmak area.

Tags: #drones #missiles

