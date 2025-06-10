There is info about spread of Russian-Iranian drone technology to North Korea – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov the strengthening of air defense, as well as data on the spread of Russian-Iranian drone technology to North Korea.

"Today there were reports from the military, I spoke separately with Defense Minister Umerov. About our counteraction to drones, about missile defense – about our strengthening of air defense. The Russians have again used missiles from North Korea – ballistics. We also see data on the spread of Russian-Iranian drone technologies to North Korea – and this is extremely dangerous for Europe, and for the region of East and Southeast Asia," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.

The president said that the longer this war on the ground continues, the more the technology of combat operations will change and the greater the threat to everyone will grow.

"We need to respond to this now, not when thousands of advanced 'Shaheds' and ballistic missiles begin to threaten Seoul and Tokyo," Zelenskyy said.