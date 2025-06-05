Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:44 05.06.2025

Umerov, French counterpart discuss drone production for AFU

2 min read
Umerov, French counterpart discuss drone production for AFU

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastian Lecornu the participation of French companies in the production of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"We discussed the participation of French companies in the production of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine is ready to provide this opportunity to the best manufacturers – we have combat experience, France has a powerful industry. This is a mutually beneficial partnership. We also considered the joint production of air defense and other weapons – both in Ukraine and in France," Umerov said n the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine following the conversation, which he called meaningful.

The head of the Ukrainian defense department thanked his French colleague "for his strategic vision and constant support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The meeting took place in Brussels, where Umerov had previously announced a series of bilateral meetings with allies, in particular, he had already met with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshus Sandvik and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles and discussed with them the issue of joint production of drones, and where on Thursday evening he will take part in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

Tags: #drones #france #minister_defense

MORE ABOUT

21:17 04.06.2025
Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

14:30 04.06.2025
Ukrainian PM discusses bilateral trade, tougher sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's reconstruction with French Economy Minister

Ukrainian PM discusses bilateral trade, tougher sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's reconstruction with French Economy Minister

12:34 04.06.2025
Ukraine, France sign agreements on driver's license exchange, EU integration, education

Ukraine, France sign agreements on driver's license exchange, EU integration, education

10:25 04.06.2025
UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

09:12 04.06.2025
Enemy massively attacks Odesa with strike drones

Enemy massively attacks Odesa with strike drones

15:22 28.05.2025
SBU drones hit strategic Raduga plant responsible for cruise missile production

SBU drones hit strategic Raduga plant responsible for cruise missile production

12:29 28.05.2025
Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

21:07 27.05.2025
Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region

Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region

19:50 26.05.2025
Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

09:29 26.05.2025
Kharkiv and suburbs under attack by enemy UAVs

Kharkiv and suburbs under attack by enemy UAVs

HOT NEWS

No such peace initiatives in world that Russia would not reject, they must be responsible for this – Zelenskyy

Trump: USA may impose sanctions against both Russia, Ukraine

Trump: I'm with Ukraine

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

LATEST

Yermak following results of visit to USA: Ukraine doing everything to achieve just, sustainable peace

Zelenskyy, Shmyhal discuss decisions to add stability to Ukraine

No such peace initiatives in world that Russia would not reject, they must be responsible for this – Zelenskyy

Merz: Trump is key person to stop Russia-Ukraine war

Trump: USA may impose sanctions against both Russia, Ukraine

Trump: I'm with Ukraine

Rutte: Allies discuss long-term support for Ukraine

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Trump says during call with Xi Jinping he discusses trade, nothing concerning Ukraine and Iran

Govt acknowledges shortage of AFU funding; Poroshenko claims and calls to redirect 'every penny' to army

AD
AD