Umerov, French counterpart discuss drone production for AFU

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastian Lecornu the participation of French companies in the production of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"We discussed the participation of French companies in the production of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine is ready to provide this opportunity to the best manufacturers – we have combat experience, France has a powerful industry. This is a mutually beneficial partnership. We also considered the joint production of air defense and other weapons – both in Ukraine and in France," Umerov said n the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine following the conversation, which he called meaningful.

The head of the Ukrainian defense department thanked his French colleague "for his strategic vision and constant support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

The meeting took place in Brussels, where Umerov had previously announced a series of bilateral meetings with allies, in particular, he had already met with Norwegian Defense Minister Tore Onshus Sandvik and Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles and discussed with them the issue of joint production of drones, and where on Thursday evening he will take part in a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.