09:12 04.06.2025

Enemy massively attacks Odesa with strike drones

The enemy once again massively attacked Odesa with strike drones, one person was wounded in the leg, nine sought psychological support, head of Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper reported on the Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

"Our air defense forces destroyed most of the targets, but there is damage to civilian infrastructure in the city, in particular residential buildings and service stations. One person was wounded in the leg. Our medics provided all the necessary assistance. Nine people also sought psychological support," Kiper wrote.

The head of the regional administration added that the authorized services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack. Law enforcement officers are documenting another crime by the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa region.

