SBU drones hit strategic Raduga plant responsible for cruise missile production

Units of the Security Service of Ukraine last night in Dubna near Moscow hit the strategic enterprise Raduga with drones. The enterprise manufactures cruise missiles, and a fire is currently underway there, Interfax-Ukraine sources in the special service reported on Wednesday.

"This night, long-range SBU drones staged a strike on the strategic enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex – Raduga, the plant named after Bereznyak, which is located in the city of Dubna, 130 km north of Moscow," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to him, during the attack, Ukrainian drones bypassed the air defense system protecting the Russian capital and hit the assembly and equipment shops of the enterprise, which are currently on fire.

The plant is part of the Tactical Rocket Armament Corporation and manufactures cruise missiles of various classes of "air-to-air," "air-to-ground," "ground-to-ground," in particular, the Kh-101/555, Kh-69, Kh-59MK missiles, with which Russia has used to strike Ukraine’s population and civilian infrastructure.

"The SBU continues to hit key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex with surgical precision, whose products serve as weapons in the war against Ukraine. Drone sanctions from the SBU on the technological rear of the Russian army will continue in the future," an informed source in the SBU noted.