Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:22 28.05.2025

SBU drones hit strategic Raduga plant responsible for cruise missile production

2 min read
SBU drones hit strategic Raduga plant responsible for cruise missile production

Units of the Security Service of Ukraine last night in Dubna near Moscow hit the strategic enterprise Raduga with drones. The enterprise manufactures cruise missiles, and a fire is currently underway there, Interfax-Ukraine sources in the special service reported on Wednesday.

"This night, long-range SBU drones staged a strike on the strategic enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex – Raduga, the plant named after Bereznyak, which is located in the city of Dubna, 130 km north of Moscow," the agency's interlocutor said.

According to him, during the attack, Ukrainian drones bypassed the air defense system protecting the Russian capital and hit the assembly and equipment shops of the enterprise, which are currently on fire.

The plant is part of the Tactical Rocket Armament Corporation and manufactures cruise missiles of various classes of "air-to-air," "air-to-ground," "ground-to-ground," in particular, the Kh-101/555, Kh-69, Kh-59MK missiles, with which Russia has used to strike Ukraine’s population and civilian infrastructure.

"The SBU continues to hit key enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex with surgical precision, whose products serve as weapons in the war against Ukraine. Drone sanctions from the SBU on the technological rear of the Russian army will continue in the future," an informed source in the SBU noted.

 

Tags: #drones #sbu #enterprise_raduga

MORE ABOUT

12:29 28.05.2025
Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

Russia increases production capacity to 300-350 drones per day – Zelenskyy

21:07 27.05.2025
Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region

Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region

19:50 26.05.2025
Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

Latvia transfers another 1,500 drones to Ukraine - defense minister

09:29 26.05.2025
Kharkiv and suburbs under attack by enemy UAVs

Kharkiv and suburbs under attack by enemy UAVs

11:51 24.05.2025
Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

Defense Forces shoot down six out of 14 missiles, neutralize 245 out of 250 enemy drones during the night - Air Force

09:46 20.05.2025
Defense Forces shoot down 93 enemy drones out of 108 during the night, another 58 lost from location - Air Force

Defense Forces shoot down 93 enemy drones out of 108 during the night, another 58 lost from location - Air Force

09:19 19.05.2025
Two people injured in UAV attack in Sumy region

Two people injured in UAV attack in Sumy region

13:07 17.05.2025
Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depots near Perevalne in occupied Crimea

Ukrainian drones hit ammunition depots near Perevalne in occupied Crimea

09:24 16.05.2025
Enemy attacks Odesa region with attack drones: three injured, infrastructure damaged

Enemy attacks Odesa region with attack drones: three injured, infrastructure damaged

15:10 15.05.2025
Defense Intelligence presents new MAGURA naval drones

Defense Intelligence presents new MAGURA naval drones

HOT NEWS

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

Germany to finance Ukraine's production of long-range systems, there will be no restrictions on strike range – Merz

LATEST

Eleven more Ukrainian children rescued from TOT – Yermak

Vodafone Ukraine launches AI platform to analyze network load to save electricity

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

DocPort platform launched in Odesa port

Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine – media

Ukrainian-German agreements provide for industrial production of long-range weapons in both countries – Merz

EU in talks with USA to prepare 18th sanctions package against Russia – Merz

Kysylevsky complains to PM about purchase of imported AFU uniforms

Close to 50% of Ukraine’s strategic mineral resources in Russia-occupied areas – minister

AD
AD