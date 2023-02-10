Zelensky meets with King Philippe I of Belgium in Brussels

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has had an audience with His Majesty King Philippe I of Belgium in Brussels.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to King Philippe, the Belgian government and the entire Belgian people for the comprehensive support provided to Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale invasion of the aggressor state, the presidential press service reported.

Separately, the President thanked for the assistance to Ukrainian citizens who were forced to temporarily leave their homeland due to the Russian war and found refuge in Belgium.

Zelensky also spoke about the Peace Formula designed to restore a just peace in Ukraine. The President handed over a fragment of a Russian Su-25 aircraft shot down in Ukraine. Ukrainian pilots wrote on it: "Together we will win."