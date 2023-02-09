Ukraine needs even more supplies of weapons from allies to stop revenge being prepared by Russia – Stefanchuk

Ukraine needs even more urgent supplies of weapons from allies to stop the Russian Federation's revenge in the war, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"Today, German weapons are saving the lives of Ukrainian people. The German IRIS system shoots down missiles aimed at us, and the supply of Leopard tanks will allow the liberation of Ukrainian territories and our people from Russian occupation. But in order to stop Russia's upcoming revenge, we need even more urgent supplies of weapons from our allies," the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament said during a videoconference conversation with President of the German Bundestag Bärbel Bas.

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk, in particular, noted the leading role of the head of the Bundestag in strengthening inter-parliamentary ties. He also stressed that the beginning of this year was marked by positive shifts in the Ukrainian-German dialogue – first of all, regarding the supply of weapons, where Germany took a leading position and became an example for other countries.