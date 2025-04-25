Ukraine provides reports to USA, thanks to which technical characteristics of weapons improved – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://x.com/benshapiro/status/1915121386361626749

Ukraine provided the United States with reports on the weapons used, and thanks to them the technical characteristics of weapons were improved, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Everything that Ukraine used, Ukraine provided reports to the United States, and Ukraine improved many elements and specifications with the help of our engineers, our people on the ground. They improved the technical characteristics of weapons," Zelenskyy said in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro.

According to the president, the US received a truthful report based on "the largest land war in many years," and therefore now the United States knows where to invest.

"I know these conclusions, but this is not public information, but the United States received this knowledge, these data, and this knowledge could not have been obtained without real operations," Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the United States provided money for the development of various UAVs, which are part of the $105 billion in aid received.

"This is what scientists, intelligence, military engineers worked on, what the United States worked on, when the United States paid for these developments, the United States received full and open information about drones. This is a new weapon that was not available to the United States... Now the United States has received all this experience, all these developments," the president said.