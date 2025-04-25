Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:57 25.04.2025

Ukraine provides reports to USA, thanks to which technical characteristics of weapons improved – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine provides reports to USA, thanks to which technical characteristics of weapons improved – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://x.com/benshapiro/status/1915121386361626749

Ukraine provided the United States with reports on the weapons used, and thanks to them the technical characteristics of weapons were improved, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Everything that Ukraine used, Ukraine provided reports to the United States, and Ukraine improved many elements and specifications with the help of our engineers, our people on the ground. They improved the technical characteristics of weapons," Zelenskyy said in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro.

According to the president, the US received a truthful report based on "the largest land war in many years," and therefore now the United States knows where to invest.

"I know these conclusions, but this is not public information, but the United States received this knowledge, these data, and this knowledge could not have been obtained without real operations," Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the United States provided money for the development of various UAVs, which are part of the $105 billion in aid received.

"This is what scientists, intelligence, military engineers worked on, what the United States worked on, when the United States paid for these developments, the United States received full and open information about drones. This is a new weapon that was not available to the United States... Now the United States has received all this experience, all these developments," the president said.

Tags: #weapons

MORE ABOUT

13:12 14.04.2025
Lithuania sends EUR10 million for production of long-range Ukrainian weapons

Lithuania sends EUR10 million for production of long-range Ukrainian weapons

21:11 07.04.2025
Zelenskyy appoints former prosecutor general Kostin as ambassador of Ukraine to Netherlands, permanent rep at organization for prohibition of chemical weapons

Zelenskyy appoints former prosecutor general Kostin as ambassador of Ukraine to Netherlands, permanent rep at organization for prohibition of chemical weapons

20:11 28.03.2025
Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

Missile program, production of own anti-aircraft missile systems discussed at HQ meeting

15:18 18.03.2025
Putin demands suspension of all arms supplies to Ukraine during ceasefire – Bloomberg

Putin demands suspension of all arms supplies to Ukraine during ceasefire – Bloomberg

15:00 18.03.2025
More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

20:42 12.03.2025
Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

Increasing weapons production remains key issue – Zelenskyy

10:36 12.03.2025
Polish Defense Ministry confirms resumption of transportation of American weapons to Ukraine from hub in Jasionka

Polish Defense Ministry confirms resumption of transportation of American weapons to Ukraine from hub in Jasionka

16:58 11.02.2025
Ukraine's MFA denies Carlson's statement: Every piece of military equipment is tracked

Ukraine's MFA denies Carlson's statement: Every piece of military equipment is tracked

17:36 07.02.2025
PM: This year we have record budget for weapons production, procurement program UAH 739 bln

PM: This year we have record budget for weapons production, procurement program UAH 739 bln

17:43 04.02.2025
Von der Leyen: We must speed up immediate delivery of weapons, ammunition to Ukraine

Von der Leyen: We must speed up immediate delivery of weapons, ammunition to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in Ukrainian army – Zelenskyy

Proportion of those killed in battle in Ukrainian army lower than in Russian one – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

LATEST

Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

There are currently about 800,000 or 600,000 volunteers in Ukrainian army – Zelenskyy

Proportion of those killed in battle in Ukrainian army lower than in Russian one – Zelenskyy

Trump says USA putting great pressure on Russia, but it will be difficult for Ukraine to return territories

Rubio: We show Ukraine, Russia finish line to end war

Trump: No need to worry about supplying Ukraine with Patriot missiles, intelligence if peace agreement reached

Zelenskyy: Under cover of massive strike, Russians try to develop assault operations

Enemy launches five strikes from UAVs on Kharkiv, private houses damaged

Invaders lose 1,170 people and 151 units of vehicles over day

British Prime Minister hopes for ceasefire in Ukraine by summer

AD
AD