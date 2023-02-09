Paris hands over ten generators to Kyiv

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who visited Kyiv, handed over ten generators to the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"Today, Kyiv received ten generators as assistance from the Paris Mayor's Office," Klitschko's official website said on Thursday.

According to the report, the generators are planned to be installed in the heating points of the capital, as well as in educational institutions operating in the conditions of a power outage and heating cut due to Russian shelling of Kyiv's critical infrastructure.