Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:01 18.04.2025

French FM considers meetings in Paris on April 17 ‘diplomatic success for France’

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called the meetings in Paris on April 17 a "diplomatic success for France."

"This is a diplomatic success for France, because this is the first time that Americans, Ukrainians and Europeans are sitting at the same table," he said on the air of the French TV channel LCI following the results of the meetings.

The minister stressed the importance of these events, because they are about moving towards a common goal: peace. In his opinion, to achieve it, it is necessary to continue the dialogue. Barrot also noted that the Americans are "listening" and are in a hurry to end this war.

As reported, upon arrival in Paris, Rubio declared his desire to achieve real, practical solutions to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. Together with him and Wittkoff, US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg also arrived in France, where he met with head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who also arrived in Paris. After negotiations in Paris with the Ukrainian delegation and then - in an expanded format - with representatives of the "coalition of the willing," Rubio had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

