Rubio: Goal of trip to Paris is to secure real, practical solutions to end Russia-Ukraine war

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the purpose of his visit to Paris is to achieve "real, practical solutions to end the Russia-Ukraine war".

"Arrived in Paris with one goal in mind: secure real, practical solutions to end the Russia-Ukraine war," he said on the X social network on Thursday.

"Along with Steve Witkoff and General Keith Kellogg, our main objective is to carry out U.S. President's goal to end this war and stop unnecessary bloodshed," he said.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron received a delegation from the United States, after which a working lunch was held at the Elysee Palace. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and French President's Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonn.

It was also reported that Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, together with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, flew to Paris on the morning of April 17 for a visit, where a series of meetings of the "Coalition of the willing" states are scheduled.