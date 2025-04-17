Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:37 17.04.2025

Rubio: Goal of trip to Paris is to secure real, practical solutions to end Russia-Ukraine war

1 min read
Rubio: Goal of trip to Paris is to secure real, practical solutions to end Russia-Ukraine war
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the purpose of his visit to Paris is to achieve "real, practical solutions to end the Russia-Ukraine war".

"Arrived in Paris with one goal in mind: secure real, practical solutions to end the Russia-Ukraine war," he said on the X social network on Thursday.

"Along with Steve Witkoff and General Keith Kellogg, our main objective is to carry out U.S. President's goal to end this war and stop unnecessary bloodshed," he said.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron received a delegation from the United States, after which a working lunch was held at the Elysee Palace. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and French President's Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonn.

It was also reported that Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, together with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, flew to Paris on the morning of April 17 for a visit, where a series of meetings of the "Coalition of the willing" states are scheduled.

Tags: #paris #rubio

MORE ABOUT

20:46 17.04.2025
Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov in Paris

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov in Paris

15:52 17.04.2025
Macron's meeting with Rubio, Witkoff starts in Paris

Macron's meeting with Rubio, Witkoff starts in Paris

11:22 17.04.2025
Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

10:25 16.04.2025
Rubio, Witkoff to visit France this week for talks on Ukraine, Iran, trade – media

Rubio, Witkoff to visit France this week for talks on Ukraine, Iran, trade – media

11:03 14.04.2025
Rubio on Sumy attack: This is tragic reminder why Trump wants peace

Rubio on Sumy attack: This is tragic reminder why Trump wants peace

17:43 04.04.2025
Rubio: Trump to not enter into endless talks with Russia

Rubio: Trump to not enter into endless talks with Russia

13:44 04.04.2025
Sybiha meets with Rubio, informs him about Russia's violation of energy ceasefire

Sybiha meets with Rubio, informs him about Russia's violation of energy ceasefire

16:46 01.04.2025
Sybiha to attend NATO FMs meeting, interested in meeting with Rubio

Sybiha to attend NATO FMs meeting, interested in meeting with Rubio

14:26 28.03.2025
Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

Rubio: I cannot guarantee that peace agreement to be concluded in a week or a month, it must take sanctions into account

20:20 25.03.2025
Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

Finnish President to attend Paris meeting on peace and security for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 about 60 – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Memo of Intent with USA may be signed online today – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces on Friday introduction of sanctions packages against Kremlin propagandists

Russian strike on Sumy cannot be called mistake – Zelenskyy

LATEST

SOF behind enemy lines destroy 'director and actor' of Russian fake video

Former commander of 155th brigade Riumshyn kept in custody, amount of bail reduced – media

Zelenskyy explains what information on ballistics partners transmit

Interior Minister: Law enforcers checking all possible motives for attack on Makarov, first version is domestic

Already 33 victims reported in Dnipro, six of them children

In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 about 60 – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Memo of Intent with USA may be signed online today – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces on Friday introduction of sanctions packages against Kremlin propagandists

Russian strike on Sumy cannot be called mistake – Zelenskyy

AD
AD