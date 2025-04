US Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg held a meeting with Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in Paris.

“Good to be with UKR Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermack and Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov in Paris. Very productive meetings at Elysee Palace on efforts to end the Ukraine-Russia war,” Kellogg wrote on X.