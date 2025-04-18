Lammy on meetings in Paris: Working hard with allies to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine

Ukraine's European partners and the US delegation led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the issue of ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine at a meeting in Paris.

“We are working hard with allies to secure a lasting peace in Ukraine. Russia must agree to an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire as Ukraine has done,” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy wrote on X on Friday.

“We also spoke about how we deliver Middle East stability and address Iran's nuclear escalation,” he added.