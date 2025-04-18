Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:08 18.04.2025

Rubio: We meet to discuss how to achieve just, sustainable peace

1 min read
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the purpose of the meetings of the American delegation in Paris was to find ways to achieve a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine. Rubio wrote about this on the X platform on Friday night.

“POTUS has been clear: The time to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is now. Today in Paris, Steve Witkoff, Keith Kellogg, and I met with leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ukraine to talk about how we can stop the killing and reach a just and sustainable peace,” Rubio wrote on X.

As reported, upon arriving in Paris, Rubio declared the need to reach real, practical solutions to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. After talks in Paris with the Ukrainian delegation and then - in an expanded format - with representatives of the "coalition of the willing," Rubio had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

