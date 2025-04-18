Rubio: We meet to discuss how to achieve just, sustainable peace
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the purpose of the meetings of the American delegation in Paris was to find ways to achieve a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine. Rubio wrote about this on the X platform on Friday night.
“POTUS has been clear: The time to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is now. Today in Paris, Steve Witkoff, Keith Kellogg, and I met with leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ukraine to talk about how we can stop the killing and reach a just and sustainable peace,” Rubio wrote on X.
As reported, upon arriving in Paris, Rubio declared the need to reach real, practical solutions to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. After talks in Paris with the Ukrainian delegation and then - in an expanded format - with representatives of the "coalition of the willing," Rubio had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.