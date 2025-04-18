Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:40 18.04.2025

Sybiha after meeting in Paris: Increasing pressure on Russia is crucial for achieving peace

1 min read
Sybiha after meeting in Paris: Increasing pressure on Russia is crucial for achieving peace
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Participants in the meeting in Paris noted progress in peace efforts and emphasized the importance of American leadership and participation, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“Ukraine is committed to peace efforts and wants the war to end as soon as possible. I reiterated that Ukraine unconditionally accepted a full interim ceasefire on March 11th in Jeddah. It needs to be done as soon as possible. I stressed that increased pressure on Russia is critical for achieving a fair and lasting peace,” he wrote on X following the meeting.

According to him, during the negotiations, he reiterated Ukraine's principled positions as part of a broader peace process.

“We discussed ways to guarantee Ukraine's long-term peace and security, as well as the Coalition of the Willing's next steps,” Sybiha said, thanking France, Germany and the UK "for their unwavering support and efforts to achieve a lasting peace."

Tags: #sybiha #paris

MORE ABOUT

14:51 18.04.2025
Sybiha condemns attack on Easter cake production workshop in Sumy: ‘Traditional Christian values’ of Russia

Sybiha condemns attack on Easter cake production workshop in Sumy: ‘Traditional Christian values’ of Russia

14:01 18.04.2025
French FM considers meetings in Paris on April 17 ‘diplomatic success for France’

French FM considers meetings in Paris on April 17 ‘diplomatic success for France’

13:25 18.04.2025
Lammy on meetings in Paris: Working hard with allies to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine

Lammy on meetings in Paris: Working hard with allies to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine

10:08 18.04.2025
Rubio: We meet to discuss how to achieve just, sustainable peace

Rubio: We meet to discuss how to achieve just, sustainable peace

20:46 17.04.2025
Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov in Paris

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov in Paris

19:37 17.04.2025
Rubio: Goal of trip to Paris is to secure real, practical solutions to end Russia-Ukraine war

Rubio: Goal of trip to Paris is to secure real, practical solutions to end Russia-Ukraine war

15:52 17.04.2025
Macron's meeting with Rubio, Witkoff starts in Paris

Macron's meeting with Rubio, Witkoff starts in Paris

11:22 17.04.2025
Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

Naftogaz secures French court order granting leave to enforce $5 bln Crimea award against Russia

09:54 17.04.2025
Yermak, Umerov and Sybiha arrive Paris, meetings with Rubio and Witkoff planned

Yermak, Umerov and Sybiha arrive Paris, meetings with Rubio and Witkoff planned

11:54 12.04.2025
Sybiha holds talks with ministers of ten African countries at forum in Antalya

Sybiha holds talks with ministers of ten African countries at forum in Antalya

HOT NEWS

Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

Ukrainian PM to hold talks in Washington from April 21 to sign agreement on creation of Reconstruction Investment Fund with USA by April 26 – memo

In 1992, Ukraine had 225 air defense systems, in 2019 about 60 – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

Ukraine considers March 25 as start of energy ceasefire - Zelenskyy's adviser

US Vice President says he is 'optimistic' regarding Russia-Ukraine war cessation

Sweden plans to finance innovative areas in defense sector

Ukraine receives final batch of 20 KIA BONGO ambulances from South Korea

Already 98 injured in Kharkiv – mayor

No fuel station crisis expected after May 1 bioethanol mandate in Ukraine – OKKO CEO

Zelenskyy signs laws extending martial law, mobilization for another 90 days

Poroshenko sends another batch of drones, equipment to front

EU Foreign Ministers to visit Kyiv on May 9 – French Foreign Minister

AD
AD