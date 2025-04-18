Sybiha after meeting in Paris: Increasing pressure on Russia is crucial for achieving peace

Participants in the meeting in Paris noted progress in peace efforts and emphasized the importance of American leadership and participation, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

“Ukraine is committed to peace efforts and wants the war to end as soon as possible. I reiterated that Ukraine unconditionally accepted a full interim ceasefire on March 11th in Jeddah. It needs to be done as soon as possible. I stressed that increased pressure on Russia is critical for achieving a fair and lasting peace,” he wrote on X following the meeting.

According to him, during the negotiations, he reiterated Ukraine's principled positions as part of a broader peace process.

“We discussed ways to guarantee Ukraine's long-term peace and security, as well as the Coalition of the Willing's next steps,” Sybiha said, thanking France, Germany and the UK "for their unwavering support and efforts to achieve a lasting peace."