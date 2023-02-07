There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

There should be more people who have passed the test of war in state and local authorities, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Vasyl Maliuk has been the Acting Head of the Service for some time. He passed the test of war. He proved his effectiveness. He was appointed,” Zelensky said in his video address.

The Head of State also thanked the members of parliament of Ukraine for the positive vote on the candidacy of Ihor Klymenko for the post of Minister of Internal Affairs.

According to him, it is important that the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is an element of the overall defense and security system, has quickly received a leader who has been defending our country since the first minutes of the full-scale invasion together with everyone else.

“Now we have people who have gained experience in such a war. They have clear results in their work for the state that is fighting for its people and its independence. There should be more such people on posts of various levels in central and local government,” the president said.

Zelensky also noted that Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regional administrations will be headed by specialists who have experience in real protection of the state right now.