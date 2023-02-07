Facts

21:20 07.02.2023

There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

2 min read
There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

There should be more people who have passed the test of war in state and local authorities, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Vasyl Maliuk has been the Acting Head of the Service for some time. He passed the test of war. He proved his effectiveness. He was appointed,” Zelensky said in his video address.

The Head of State also thanked the members of parliament of Ukraine for the positive vote on the candidacy of Ihor Klymenko for the post of Minister of Internal Affairs.

According to him, it is important that the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which is an element of the overall defense and security system, has quickly received a leader who has been defending our country since the first minutes of the full-scale invasion together with everyone else.

“Now we have people who have gained experience in such a war. They have clear results in their work for the state that is fighting for its people and its independence. There should be more such people on posts of various levels in central and local government,” the president said.

Zelensky also noted that Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regional administrations will be headed by specialists who have experience in real protection of the state right now.

Tags: #ukraine #war #authorities #positions

MORE ABOUT

19:34 07.02.2023
Ukraine cuts export of value-added food to Russia by 94% in 2022 – UAEA

Ukraine cuts export of value-added food to Russia by 94% in 2022 – UAEA

19:32 07.02.2023
Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

19:10 07.02.2023
Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

17:24 07.02.2023
Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

10:52 07.02.2023
War in Ukraine kills at least 7,155 civilians, 11,662 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 7,155 civilians, 11,662 injured – UN

20:51 06.02.2023
Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

20:24 06.02.2023
Putin’s reluctance to take risks could directly indicate that he remains highly unlikely to pursue nuclear escalation or war with NATO – ISW

Putin’s reluctance to take risks could directly indicate that he remains highly unlikely to pursue nuclear escalation or war with NATO – ISW

18:39 06.02.2023
Ukraine among first offers Turkey assistance in cleaning up earthquake aftermath, Ukrainian rescue team to arrive in country – ambassador

Ukraine among first offers Turkey assistance in cleaning up earthquake aftermath, Ukrainian rescue team to arrive in country – ambassador

17:22 06.02.2023
Ukraine intends to commission 500 MW of green generation, increase electricity imports to 2,000 MW - minister

Ukraine intends to commission 500 MW of green generation, increase electricity imports to 2,000 MW - minister

15:54 06.02.2023
Norway PM proposes to allocate more than $7 bln to Ukraine over five years

Norway PM proposes to allocate more than $7 bln to Ukraine over five years

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Interior Minister: There will be personnel reshuffles only for effective work

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

Ukraine to send search and rescue team of 87 people to Turkey to assist in aftermath of earthquake

LATEST

Ukrainian military already heading to Germany to prepare for driving Leopard 2 tanks – German Defense Minister

Zelensky discusses Ukraine’s priority needs with German Defense Minister Pistorius

State Emergency Service's consolidated rescue team departs for Turkey to clean up earthquake aftermath – Klymenko

German Defense Minister Pistorius meets with Reznikov in Kyiv

Russian occupiers force employees of state institutions in occupied territories to renounce Ukrainian citizenship – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian rescuers to arrive in Turkey as soon as possible – Zelensky

Earthquake in Turkey probably kills two Ukrainian citizens, no contact with 19 Ukrainians so far – MFA

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

SBU head: We must join forces and return our territories

Ukrainian border guards shoot down Russian attack aircraft over Bakhmut

AD
AD
AD
AD