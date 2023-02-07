State Emergency Service's consolidated rescue team departs for Turkey to clean up earthquake aftermath – Klymenko

A consolidated search and rescue team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine departed for Turkey in order to clean up the aftermath of the earthquake in the south of the country, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Ukraine is lending a helping hand to Turkey. A consolidated search and rescue team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has departed for Turkey. Around 90 rescuers and ten search and rescue dogs will join the operations to clean up the aftermath of the terrible earthquakes as soon as possible," he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian specialists have the necessary experience and equipment, and their skills "will definitely help their Turkish colleagues," Klymenko said.

"We express our condolences to the people of Turkey and the families of the deceased. We share your pain and stand by you in this tragedy," the minister said.