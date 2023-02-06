Facts

16:25 06.02.2023

President submits motion of appointing Maliuk as SBU head to Rada

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada an idea on the appointment of Vasyl Maliuk as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Corresponding draft resolution No. 8425 was registered in Parliament on Monday.

Currently, Maliuk holds the position of acting head of the SBU, according to Presidential Decree No. 504/2022 of July 18, 2022.

As reported, the deputy faction Servant of the People plans to hold a meeting on Monday to hear candidates for the positions of head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk.

On Sunday, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia confirmed the information that Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is planned to be transferred to the post of head of the Ministry for Strategic Industries of Ukraine, the current head of the Main Intelligence Agency Kyrylo Budanov may head the Ministry of Defense, Ihor Klymenko - the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Vasyl Maliuk - the Security Service of Ukraine.

However, on the morning of February 6, Arakhamia informed that there would be no personnel rotations in the defense sector this week, but the appointments of the heads of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine are expected.

