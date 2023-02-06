Ukrainian diplomats receive 24 appeals for missing Ukrainian citizens in earthquake rocked Turkey

Ukrainian diplomats in Turkey have received 24 appeals for information about Ukrainian citizens who live in the area affected by the earthquake, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took under personal control the issues of providing Ukrainians with assistance against the background of the earthquake in Turkey. The Embassy of Ukraine has created a headquarters. Also, the capabilities of the Consulate General in Istanbul and Consulate in Antalya are used," he said on Facebook on Monday.

According to the official, Ukrainian diplomats are cooperating with the Turkish rescue services. The search and rescue operations continue.

"So far we have received 24 appeals due to the absence of communication with the Ukrainian citizens who live in the natural disaster area," Nikolenko said.