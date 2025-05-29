MFA: Sybiha to hold talks with Turkish counterpart in Kyiv, meaningful meeting expected

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi confirmed that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will soon arrive in Kyiv.

"We are expecting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Kyiv very soon. He is a good friend of Ukraine. Minister Sybiha and Minister Fidan have excellent contact," he said during a live broadcast on X.

The spokesperson noted that Foreign Minister Sybiha is in constant contact with Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan, who "plays a very important role in the peace process." Separately, Tykhyi noted Turkey's efforts to advance the peace process, including the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Thus, Minister Sybiha will hold a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart.

"We understand that Minister Fidan is coming after his visit to Russia. We are sure that he will have something to tell us, something to tell us. We will discuss both peace efforts and Turkey's role in these peace efforts, as well as our wonderful bilateral cooperation," Tykhyi said.

The ministers will also likely focus on the situation in Syria, where Ukraine was very active early on after the change of government, the Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed.

"Therefore, we look forward to meeting with Minister Fidan in Ukraine and hope for a meaningful conversation," Tykhyi added.

Earlier, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the visit of the head of the department, Hakan Fidan, to Ukraine on May 29-30.

As reported, Fidan visited Russia on May 27 to discuss the situation in Ukraine after direct negotiations between the parties in Istanbul, where he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Vladimir Putin. During his visit to Moscow, Fidan announced his country's readiness to host the next round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.