Red Cross Societies of Canada and Ukraine monitor joint programs

The national Red Cross Societies of Canada and Ukraine have inspected the implementation of their joint assistance programs for the Ukrainian population affected by Russian aggression.

"The national Red Cross Societies of Ukraine and Canada monitored the implementation of their joint assistance programs for the war-affected population. The colleagues made several visits to Lviv, Kyiv, and Cherkasy regions for this purpose," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) said on its Facebook page.

Representatives of the Canadian Red Cross and the URCS examined the implementation of the following joint programs: psychosocial support for those injured at the Unbroken Lviv Rehabilitation Center, supply of stoves to heat invincibility points and residents of Hostomel and Borodianka districts in Kyiv region, and services of mobile medical teams of the URCS in Cherkasy region. They also visited the shelters for internally displaced persons, where repairs are being carried out in order to improve living conditions.

"We are thankful to the Canadian Red Cross and all Canadians who make donations to help Ukraine, for their support for overcoming a humanitarian crisis in our country," the URCS said.