AFU destroys 610 occupiers, two tanks, five artillery systems, enemy air defense system in 24 hours – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 610 personnel of the aggressor army, two tanks, five artillery systems and one air defense system, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to February 2, 2023 tentatively amounted to: personnel about 129,030 (610 more) liquidated, tanks some 3,211 (two more) units, armored combat vehicles some 6,382 units, artillery systems some 2,212 (five more) units, MLRS some 458 units, air defense systems some 222 (one more) units, aircraft some 293 units, helicopters some 284 units, operational-tactical UAVs some 1,951, cruise missiles some 796, ships and boats some 18 units, automotive vehicles and tankers some 5,064 (three more) units, special equipment some 200," according to the morning summary on Facebook on Thursday.