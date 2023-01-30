Yermak about attack: ICRC doesn't send delegation to Olenivka

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not yet sent a delegation to Olenivka, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"They do not know the circumstances of the crime, as well as the condition of our people who are still there. We need new approaches, new organizations," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that "Ukraine will find all the criminals involved in the tragedy in Olenivka, which killed 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war."

"A terrible terrorist attack in Olenivka. It's been 6 months since the Russian crime, which we will not let anyone forget. We are fighting to punish the guilty and remember all the dead. We will find all the criminals and bring them to justice, and Russia will answer at the international tribunal," he emphasized.