11:09 30.01.2023

Yermak about attack: ICRC doesn't send delegation to Olenivka

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has not yet sent a delegation to Olenivka, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"They do not know the circumstances of the crime, as well as the condition of our people who are still there. We need new approaches, new organizations," Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that "Ukraine will find all the criminals involved in the tragedy in Olenivka, which killed 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war."

"A terrible terrorist attack in Olenivka. It's been 6 months since the Russian crime, which we will not let anyone forget. We are fighting to punish the guilty and remember all the dead. We will find all the criminals and bring them to justice, and Russia will answer at the international tribunal," he emphasized.

Terrorist attack in Olenivka to be one of charges in intl tribunal against Russia – Zelensky KYIV. Jan 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The terrorist attack in Olenivka (Donetsk region) will be one of the charges at the international tribunal against Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said. "Six months ago, Russia carried out a horrific terrorist attack in Olenivka. We won't allow this crime to be forgotten…" Zelensky said on his Twitter microblog. He said Ukraine will not allow this crime to be f

Yermak discusses with ambassadors of G7, EU countries their support of Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine

Ukraine counts on India's support for UN resolutions on Peace Formula, creation of special tribunal against Russia – Yermak

Yermak, Sullivan discuss strengthening protection of critical infrastructure, ensuring energy security of Ukraine

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, International Committee of Red Cross are different organizations – URCS

Ukraine in Davos urges to consolidate efforts to create Special Tribunal against Russia, damage compensation mechanism

Yermak to present Ukrainian Peace Formula at WEF in Davos

Yermak, McFaul discuss preparation of next sanctions package, work of intl expert group

Yermak: Zelensky not thinking about elections, second term today, his main goal to win war

Yermak on possibility of resuming Russian ammonia transit via Ukraine: Zelensky will never resolve this issue so that invaders get additional funds for war

