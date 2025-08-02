Yermak on Trump's deployment of nuclear submarines: Peace through strength

Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak welcomed the actions of US President Donald Trump to deploy nuclear submarines.

"Peace through strength. And Medvedev apparently didn't believe that ‘vodka’ would lead to anything good," Yermak wrote on the Telegram channel in response to Trump's statement on the deployment of nuclear submarines.

US President Donald Trump reportedly ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in response to Dmitry Medvedev's statements. However, he did not specify where exactly.