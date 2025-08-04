Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:14 04.08.2025

'Peace through strength' concept has been working since the appearance of American nuclear submarines - Yermak

The concept of "peace through strength" works as soon as American nuclear submarines appeared, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said.

"The concept of "peace through strength" works. As soon as American nuclear submarines appeared, one Russian alcoholic who promised nuclear war in his X immediately fell silent. Russia understands only force," Yermak wrote in a telegram.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump confirmed that American nuclear submarines are already "in the region where they should be."

