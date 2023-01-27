Govt allows use of funds from Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation to finance eRobota program – PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed the use of funds from the Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation to finance the eRobota program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has announced.

"It's especially important for us to continue and expand programs to support small- and medium-sized enterprises. This, in particular, concerns the eRobota non-repayable grants program. According to opinion polls, more than 60% of Ukrainians want to have their own business. More than 2,000 businesses across the country have already been created thanks to this program," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

In this connection, according to the prime minister, the government approved a resolution that expands the sources of funding for this program.

"A special account has been created at the National Bank of Ukraine "Economic Recovery and Transformation Fund." We propose to use the funds from this account to provide grants for processing under the eRobota program. Thanks to this, dozens of processing enterprises will be created and expanded and thousands of new jobs will be created," he said.