19:16 27.01.2023

UK ready to actively work on strengthening sanctions policy against Russia – FCDO representative

The UK is ready to actively work to find ways to strengthen and improve the effectiveness of the sanctions policy against the Russian Federation, Director General for Economics, Science and Technology of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the United Kingdom Kumar Iyer has said in a telephone conversation with Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

As reported on the website of the Office of the President, in a conversation, Yermak said that one of the important areas today is the application of restrictive measures against Russian propagandists and well-known public figures who justify the Russian war against Ukraine, while having assets and real estate in Western countries, organizing various events in these countries and participating in them.

He also announced the need to introduce visa restrictions for the Russian military who participated in the war against Ukraine, and their families.

For his part, Iyer said that the UK is ready to actively work in this direction and expressed readiness to see all relevant proposals from the Office of the President.

The interlocutors discussed holding a sanctions summit in Ukraine soon with the participation of representatives of the partner countries to analyze what has already been done and discuss the next steps. At the same time, Yermak said that the Yermak-McFaul International Working Group continues to work on recommendations for new sanctions against Russia.

The head of the President's Office also briefed Iyer on the situation at the front, in particular in the east, where heavy fighting does not stop, and about another missile attack launched by the Russian Federation. In this regard, Yermak stressed the need to increase sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation.

