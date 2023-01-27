Facts

15:27 27.01.2023

Belgium allocates largest military aid package for Ukraine to date – PM

Belgium allocates largest military aid package for Ukraine to date – PM

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander De Croo, announced the strengthening of military support for Ukraine and the provision of the largest aid package to date.

"Ukraine must be able to defend itself against the brutal Russian aggression. That is why Belgium is strengthening its military support to Ukraine, with the largest aid package to date. Ukraine will win this war. Our security and our values are also at stake," he said on Twitter.

