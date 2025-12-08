Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:51 08.12.2025

Belgium transfers 16 autonomous heating systems worth EUR 4.8 mln for medical institutions in Kyiv

1 min read
Belgium transfers 16 autonomous heating systems worth EUR 4.8 mln for medical institutions in Kyiv

Belgium has transferred 16 mobile boiler plants worth over EUR 4.8 million for medical institutions in Kyiv under the BE-Relieve program of the Belgian Agency for International Cooperation Enabel.

According to a post on the Enabel agency's Facebook page, the boiler houses will serve as a backup source of heat in the event of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure or other emergencies.

These mobile boiler houses were manufactured in Ukraine at the Brovary boiler equipment plants, Ardenz and Eurotechenergo.

The first boiler house was tested in a Kyiv hospital.

Enabel previously transferred generators to 35 Kyiv educational institutions.

Tags: #kyiv #belgium #medical_institutions

MORE ABOUT

14:48 08.12.2025
Oschadbank opens first business hub in Kyiv

Oschadbank opens first business hub in Kyiv

19:19 05.12.2025
Second career guidance hub opened in Kyiv region as part of DECIDE – authorities

Second career guidance hub opened in Kyiv region as part of DECIDE – authorities

20:09 03.12.2025
Kyiv delivers new aid to AFU Third Army Corps – Klitschko

Kyiv delivers new aid to AFU Third Army Corps – Klitschko

13:58 03.12.2025
Novus to open nine stores in Kyiv region in Dec

Novus to open nine stores in Kyiv region in Dec

15:05 29.11.2025
Shelling in Kyiv causes damage at 18 locations: 35 people injured – military administration

Shelling in Kyiv causes damage at 18 locations: 35 people injured – military administration

14:27 29.11.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross working on sites affected by Russian attack in Kyiv, its region

Ukrainian Red Cross working on sites affected by Russian attack in Kyiv, its region

11:17 29.11.2025
Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 16, eight people rescued – Interior Ministry

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 16, eight people rescued – Interior Ministry

16:54 26.11.2025
Kyiv donates over 1,000 drones to 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Klitschko

Kyiv donates over 1,000 drones to 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade – Klitschko

20:07 25.11.2025
Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv: seven people killed, 21 injured – SES

Emergency rescue operations completed in Kyiv: seven people killed, 21 injured – SES

13:10 25.11.2025
Death toll in Kyiv after latest Russian attack rises to 7 - Klitscho

Death toll in Kyiv after latest Russian attack rises to 7 - Klitscho

HOT NEWS

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

During wartime, TCK should only deal with those who will serve – Defense Ministry

Defense Ministry to implement automatic registration, sharing of military e-registration documents

LATEST

ZNPP issue remains among most sensitive, as without Ukraine it not to work – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: I'm going to pay official visit to Poland, it's important for me

Zelenskyy announces this week's meeting of Coalition of Willing

Zelenskyy: Draft peace plan reduced from 28 to 20 points, US mood is to find compromises, but none yet on territories

USA positive about Ukraine's desire to vote on security guarantees in Congress – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Trump definitely wants to end war

Deficit for arms purchases from USA under PURL cut to $100 mln in 2025, $15 bln needed for 2026 – Zelenskyy

EU, Ukraine jointly finalize consideration of Trump peace plan – media

Stubb: In negotiations, most difficult issues take longest time

During wartime, TCK should only deal with those who will serve – Defense Ministry

AD
AD