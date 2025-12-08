Belgium transfers 16 autonomous heating systems worth EUR 4.8 mln for medical institutions in Kyiv

Belgium has transferred 16 mobile boiler plants worth over EUR 4.8 million for medical institutions in Kyiv under the BE-Relieve program of the Belgian Agency for International Cooperation Enabel.

According to a post on the Enabel agency's Facebook page, the boiler houses will serve as a backup source of heat in the event of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure or other emergencies.

These mobile boiler houses were manufactured in Ukraine at the Brovary boiler equipment plants, Ardenz and Eurotechenergo.

The first boiler house was tested in a Kyiv hospital.

Enabel previously transferred generators to 35 Kyiv educational institutions.