Ukrainian president discusses defense cooperation, protection of Ukrainian energy sector, 10th Russian sanctions package with president of Finland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Finnish President Sauli Niiniste have discussed issues of defense cooperation, the protection of Ukrainian energy sector and the preparation of the 10th package of EU sanctions against Russia during his visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to the press service of the head of state, Zelensky thanked Finland for its unwavering principled support of Ukraine's defense efforts, sanctions pressure on Russia, and international activity aimed at bringing Russia to justice for its terror.

He said that Ukraine and Finland are already united by 12 defense assistance packages and cooperation in restoring Ukrainian energy after Russian strikes.

"I am also grateful to Mr. President personally, I am grateful to the citizens of Finland for a clear understanding of what we need now. It is to remain resilient and move together towards victory in this war," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also noted the importance of international efforts being aimed at preventing any attempts by Russia and its affiliates to circumvent the pressure of sanctions.

In addition, Zelensky briefed his Finnish counterpart on the current situation at the front, Russia's plans for the near future.

"It is obvious that the Russian leadership is preparing for revenge, accumulating forces. But it is also obvious that the terrorist state must lose. Today we discussed what exactly is needed for this on the battlefield for our country. In this context, we also discussed Finland's participation in the coalition of countries aimed to provide Ukraine with modern Western tanks. We are grateful for the support. Such a contribution to the victory is very important for us," the President said.

During the meeting, the leaders paid attention to the possibility of Finland joining the implementation of specific points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Separately, the parties touched upon the issues of European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine.

For his part, Niiniste said that today he had the opportunity to visit Borodianka and Bucha in Kyiv region, where he saw traces of the cruelty of the Russian invaders and the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

"We are ready to do everything we can to help you. We have been doing so until now, especially after last year's large-scale offensive," the Finnish leader said, adding that his country has been continuously supporting Ukraine and has provided assistance worth almost EUR 600 million. In addition, Finland supports Ukrainian civil society, provides generators and other humanitarian aid, and has sheltered about 50,000 Ukrainian citizens.