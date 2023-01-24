Facts

We have enough resources to pass heating season – Shmyhal

Ukraine has enough resources to continue and complete the heating season in a normal mode, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We have enough resources to continue and complete the heating season in a normal mode. Gas storages store about 11 billion cubic meters of gas, and almost 1.2 million tonnes of coal in warehouses," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

He also said that on January 23, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution allowing the state company, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, to attract a grant from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) of almost EUR 189 million to import additional volumes of gas.

