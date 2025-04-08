Ukraine signs updated FTA with EFTA countries - Shmyhal

Ukraine signed an updated free trade agreement with the countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) - Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported.

"We are taking another step towards deeper economic integration with Europe. Ukraine has signed an updated free trade agreement with the EFTA countries - Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. This is a restart of the 2010 agreement, adapted to the new reality. It opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian business in large markets with high purchasing power," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the new document includes updated sections on trade facilitation, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, public procurement, technical cooperation and intellectual property protection, and new chapters have been added: e-commerce, support for small and medium-sized businesses, trade and sustainable development.

Among other things, the agreement also includes modern rules of origin of goods, which paves the way for deeper integration into European supply chains.

"In addition, we are signing separate updates to agreements with Norway, Iceland and Switzerland in the field of agriculture. This will allow us to reduce barriers and expand access of Ukrainian goods to these markets," Shmyhal added.