Main Intelligence Directorate, SBU chiefs say rumors about misunderstandings between agencies are enemy narratives

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have a common vision of measures for the country's defense, the chiefs of both agencies coordinate their actions and jointly plan and implement important operations to eliminate the enemy.

"The rumors about alleged misunderstandings between the chiefs of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and the SBU are enemy narratives, which are being denied daily by joint operations to neutralize the enemy," the Intelligence Directorate said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Today, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov and SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk held a joint working meeting.

"The Ukrainians will see and the enemies will feel its results soon," it said.

The SBU, in turn, also issued a statement about the joint meeting of the two agency chiefs on its website.

"Its consequences will be the best evidence of effective and well-coordinated communication between the two agencies," the special service said.

"The main thing is that we have a common vision of quite specific steps that are bringing the victory of Ukraine closer. The enemy will feel the consequences of cooperation between the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate very soon – the occupiers will be awarded with new surprises," the press service of the SBU quoted Maliuk as saying.