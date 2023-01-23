Facts

17:50 23.01.2023

Main Intelligence Directorate, SBU chiefs say rumors about misunderstandings between agencies are enemy narratives

2 min read

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have a common vision of measures for the country's defense, the chiefs of both agencies coordinate their actions and jointly plan and implement important operations to eliminate the enemy.

"The rumors about alleged misunderstandings between the chiefs of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine and the SBU are enemy narratives, which are being denied daily by joint operations to neutralize the enemy," the Intelligence Directorate said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

Today, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov and SBU Head Vasyl Maliuk held a joint working meeting.

"The Ukrainians will see and the enemies will feel its results soon," it said.

The SBU, in turn, also issued a statement about the joint meeting of the two agency chiefs on its website.

"Its consequences will be the best evidence of effective and well-coordinated communication between the two agencies," the special service said.

"The main thing is that we have a common vision of quite specific steps that are bringing the victory of Ukraine closer. The enemy will feel the consequences of cooperation between the SBU and the Main Intelligence Directorate very soon – the occupiers will be awarded with new surprises," the press service of the SBU quoted Maliuk as saying.

Tags: #sbu #defense_ministry #intelligence

MORE ABOUT

16:58 23.01.2023
NABU, SAPO launch investigation into possible abuse during procurement of food for army prior to media reports

NABU, SAPO launch investigation into possible abuse during procurement of food for army prior to media reports

13:54 23.01.2023
Defense Ministry preparing materials for SBU to investigate dissemination of false info harming interests of defense in special period

Defense Ministry preparing materials for SBU to investigate dissemination of false info harming interests of defense in special period

18:05 18.01.2023
SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

SBU: Investigation considering several versions of helicopter crash in Brovary

18:52 16.01.2023
SBU identifies Russian military involved in missile strike on Dnipro

SBU identifies Russian military involved in missile strike on Dnipro

13:05 14.01.2023
Russia preparing for protracted war, transition to martial law – Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency

Russia preparing for protracted war, transition to martial law – Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency

17:42 13.01.2023
ussia issues recommendations on covering war in Ukraine justifying strikes on energy system, ignoring Wagner company – Ukrainian intelligence

ussia issues recommendations on covering war in Ukraine justifying strikes on energy system, ignoring Wagner company – Ukrainian intelligence

11:16 13.01.2023
SBU conducts military drills near Belarus: They drill detention of enemy reconnaissance groups at energy facility

SBU conducts military drills near Belarus: They drill detention of enemy reconnaissance groups at energy facility

14:00 11.01.2023
From Jan 9, Russia restricts exit from country for those liable for military service

From Jan 9, Russia restricts exit from country for those liable for military service

10:16 10.01.2023
State Customs Service refutes SBU and BES accusations of creating corruption schemes in export of grain

State Customs Service refutes SBU and BES accusations of creating corruption schemes in export of grain

13:16 05.01.2023
SBU detains deputy head of Odesa regional administration, who wanted $35,000 for exemption of subordinate from criminal liability

SBU detains deputy head of Odesa regional administration, who wanted $35,000 for exemption of subordinate from criminal liability

AD

HOT NEWS

SAPO will appeal court ruling to refuse to apply measure of restraint to ex-head of Naftogaz

Court refuses to arrest ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Everyone can become big business by working with Ukraine – Zelensky in address to meeting of National Association of State Chambers

Ukrainian MPs take charge of two committees in PACE

Rada delegation rep elected Vice-President of PACE – MP

LATEST

SAPO will appeal court ruling to refuse to apply measure of restraint to ex-head of Naftogaz

Court refuses to arrest ex-head of Naftogaz Kobolev

Everyone can become big business by working with Ukraine – Zelensky in address to meeting of National Association of State Chambers

Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

Spring and early summer to be decisive in war – Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Occupation forces on offensive in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka directions, all enemy attacks repelled in Kupiansk direction – AFU General Staff

Occupation forces launch four missile, 18 air strikes against territory of Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Kuleba: I have no doubt that Leopard will reach us, we are at final stage

Farmak intends to defend intellectual property right for Corvalolum in intl courts

Court sentences collaborator from Kherson to five years in prison for organization of sham referendum

AD
AD
AD
AD