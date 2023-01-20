Govt appoints Yaschuk as Acting State Secretary of Interior Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Inna Yaschuk as Acting State Secretary of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine.

Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on the Telegram channel that respective decision was approved by the government at a Friday meeting.

Yaschuk head the Interior Ministry's Department of Education, Science and Sports.

As reported, on January 18, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ihor Klymenko as Acting Interior Minister after Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky, First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Enin and State Secretary of the Interior Ministry Yuriy Lubkovych died in a helicopter crash in Brovary.