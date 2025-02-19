Zelenskyy, Rutte coordinate further steps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during which the parties coordinated further steps.

"We also discussed our future contacts with partners and coordinated further steps. We cannot let Putin fool everyone again. Before any potential negotiations, all partners must clearly understand that the priority for achieving lasting peace is strong security guarantees," Zelenskyy wrote in Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The president also said he briefed Rutte about the details of the meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which they discussed Turkey's role in providing security guarantees.

"In this process, Ukraine needs broad representation of countries: Europe, including Great Britain and Turkey, and the United States," Zelenskyy said.

In turn, Rutte said about his meeting with the U.S. President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg. "Important messages coincide with our goal of achieving a guaranteed peace, not just a temporary ceasefire. What is needed is confidence that Putin will not return with his war in a few months or years," the president said.

He thanked Rutte for his support and assistance.