State's debt to Autostrada for work completed in 2022-2024 exceeds UAH 3 bln

The state's debt to the Autostrada group of companies for work completed in 2022-2024 is UAH 3.07 billion, including UAH 2.550 billion for critical infrastructure protection projects, Dmytro Troyekurov, CEO of the Autostrada group of companies, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"In 2022, the president of Ukraine decided to build three levels of protection for energy facilities, we have been involved in this process since October 2022. Autostrada implemented this project from design to construction, using its own production facilities. The construction was carried out in extremely difficult conditions: our workers risked their lives under fire, without funding and with regulatory obstacles. To speed up the work, Autostrada invested more than $ 50 million in its own production of concrete and metal structures. The company even carried out the work using borrowed funds, paying more than UAH 500 million in interest, which became its direct losses. At the same time, these losses were not and are not billed to the state," Troyekurov said during a press conference "What prevents businesses from joining critical infrastructure restoration projects?" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to him, the first-level protection projects have already been fully completed, and even for them, there are debts since 2023 - UAH 79 million. The second level is at the completion stage, will be fully completed in the first half of 2025, the third is at the implementation stage at a very low rate, and it is precisely for the projects of the third level that have been started that the largest debts are.

"Work has been stopped at some facilities, and is continuing at others. Everyone is now waiting for the final decision of the customers, Ukrenergo, in terms of determining priorities, which of these facilities will actually be financed and will continue," Troyekurov said.

He emphasized that unresolved problems with the protection of critical infrastructure undermine energy security and call into question the implementation of decisions by the president, the Headquarters and the National Security and Defense Council.

Among the problems, in addition to ensuring stable, adequate financing, he noted the need to modernize the regulatory framework for such contracts, including in pricing matters.

"We understand the situation with the fulfillment of budgetary obligations and international support very well. But we did not choose the objects for ourselves, we carried out exclusively the state assignment. This situation must be resolved constructively, taking into account the interests of both business and the state. Considering the experience we have had in implementing these shelters as experimental projects, we hope that there will be corresponding changes in the legislation that will further enhance transparency and mutual responsibility between the parties," he noted.