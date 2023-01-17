Facts

09:49 17.01.2023

Ukrainian flag to return to Donetsk airport – Zelensky

1 min read
Ukrainian flag to return to Donetsk airport – Zelensky

 The Ukrainian banner will return to Donetsk airport, Donetsk and other cities of Donbas, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes.

"January 20 will be the Day of Remembrance for the defenders of Donetsk airport. Today we have already begun to remember that defense, this heroism of our people," he said in a video statement on Monday.

"Fighting has been going on since May 14. The last defender left Donetsk airport on January 23, 2015. And the defense was such that even then the whole world should see what Ukrainian invincibility means," the president also said.

"I am sure that the Ukrainian banner will return to Donetsk airport, and to Donetsk, and to other cities and villages of our Donbas and other temporarily occupied territory," he said.

Tags: #donetsk_airport #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

16:47 17.01.2023
Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss situation on frontline, necessity of increasing defense support for Ukraine, Peace Formula

Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss situation on frontline, necessity of increasing defense support for Ukraine, Peace Formula

11:21 17.01.2023
Missile strike on Dnipro falls under jurisdiction of International Criminal Court – Zelensky

Missile strike on Dnipro falls under jurisdiction of International Criminal Court – Zelensky

15:50 16.01.2023
Zelensky on meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: We're developing most effective countermeasures to Russia's new missile strikes

Zelensky on meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: We're developing most effective countermeasures to Russia's new missile strikes

14:28 14.01.2023
Zelensky thanks British PM for Ukraine’s military support

Zelensky thanks British PM for Ukraine’s military support

13:22 14.01.2023
Tough battle for Donbas continues – Zelensky

Tough battle for Donbas continues – Zelensky

13:17 14.01.2023
Zelensky wants to visit UN on anniversary of full-scale Russia’s invasion – Dzhaparova

Zelensky wants to visit UN on anniversary of full-scale Russia’s invasion – Dzhaparova

12:35 14.01.2023
Zelensky, by his decree, puts into effect NSDC decision on energy security

Zelensky, by his decree, puts into effect NSDC decision on energy security

15:30 13.01.2023
Seimas of Lithuania awards Zelensky with Freedom Prize

Seimas of Lithuania awards Zelensky with Freedom Prize

18:52 11.01.2023
Zelensky speaks in favor of accelerating Ukraine's integration into NATO following example of Sweden, Finland

Zelensky speaks in favor of accelerating Ukraine's integration into NATO following example of Sweden, Finland

18:42 11.01.2023
Zelensky: People who have Russian citizenship should not have Ukrainian - let them live in Russia

Zelensky: People who have Russian citizenship should not have Ukrainian - let them live in Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll of missile hit in Dnipro reaches 45 – region’s head

AFU kills 870 people of aggressor’s military staff, three tanks, five artillery systems – General Staff

Zelenska in Davos hands over to leaders of Switzerland, China, head of European Commission letters from Ukrainian President on cooperation for implementation of Peace Formula

Ukraine in Davos urges to consolidate efforts to create Special Tribunal against Russia, damage compensation mechanism

Swedish PM invites EU to discuss possibility of using Russian frozen assets to restore Ukraine

LATEST

Death toll of missile hit in Dnipro reaches 45 – region’s head

URCS implements program to support modular homes in Kyiv region

AFU kills 870 people of aggressor’s military staff, three tanks, five artillery systems – General Staff

Zelenska in Davos hands over to leaders of Switzerland, China, head of European Commission letters from Ukrainian President on cooperation for implementation of Peace Formula

Ukraine in Davos urges to consolidate efforts to create Special Tribunal against Russia, damage compensation mechanism

Duda: Poland's transfer of 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine could open new chapter of military aid

Swedish PM invites EU to discuss possibility of using Russian frozen assets to restore Ukraine

Duda in Davos: War in Ukraine sends one message from very beginning – weapons

There are 44 killed in Dnipro due to missile attack on high-rise building – mayor

Invaders strike on block of flats in Dnipro indicates Russia lost ability to deliver accurate long-range strikes – British intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD