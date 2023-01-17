Ukrainian flag to return to Donetsk airport – Zelensky

The Ukrainian banner will return to Donetsk airport, Donetsk and other cities of Donbas, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes.

"January 20 will be the Day of Remembrance for the defenders of Donetsk airport. Today we have already begun to remember that defense, this heroism of our people," he said in a video statement on Monday.

"Fighting has been going on since May 14. The last defender left Donetsk airport on January 23, 2015. And the defense was such that even then the whole world should see what Ukrainian invincibility means," the president also said.

"I am sure that the Ukrainian banner will return to Donetsk airport, and to Donetsk, and to other cities and villages of our Donbas and other temporarily occupied territory," he said.