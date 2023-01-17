Facts

09:25 17.01.2023

Number of injured in attack in Dnipro increases to 79 people, wreckage dismantled by 90% – local authorities

1 min read
Number of injured in attack in Dnipro increases to 79 people, wreckage dismantled by 90% – local authorities

As of Tuesday morning, the number of wounded has increased to 79 as a result of a missile attack on a multi-storey building in Dnipro, wreckage has been dismantled by 90%, according to Head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"Some 39 people were rescued, 40 died. Some 79 were injured, including 16 children. There are now 28 injured in hospitals, ten are severely injured. Some 25 residents of the house are being searched," the administration's head said in the Telegram channel.

Tags: #dnipro

MORE ABOUT

18:56 17.01.2023
Zelensky instructs to simplify, speed up receipt of assistance to victims of tragedy in Dnipro as much as possible

Zelensky instructs to simplify, speed up receipt of assistance to victims of tragedy in Dnipro as much as possible

17:14 17.01.2023
Death toll of missile hit in Dnipro reaches 45 – region’s head

Death toll of missile hit in Dnipro reaches 45 – region’s head

11:21 17.01.2023
There are 44 killed in Dnipro due to missile attack on high-rise building – mayor

There are 44 killed in Dnipro due to missile attack on high-rise building – mayor

11:21 17.01.2023
Missile strike on Dnipro falls under jurisdiction of International Criminal Court – Zelensky

Missile strike on Dnipro falls under jurisdiction of International Criminal Court – Zelensky

10:49 17.01.2023
In Dnipro, body of another killed child pulled out from under rubble, number of victims after missile attack reached 41

In Dnipro, body of another killed child pulled out from under rubble, number of victims after missile attack reached 41

20:25 16.01.2023
monobank collects UAH 70 mln in ten hours to help victims of Russian shelling of apartment building in Dnipro

monobank collects UAH 70 mln in ten hours to help victims of Russian shelling of apartment building in Dnipro

18:52 16.01.2023
SBU identifies Russian military involved in missile strike on Dnipro

SBU identifies Russian military involved in missile strike on Dnipro

17:44 16.01.2023
Prosecutor General: We know for sure who ordered destruction of residential building in Dnipro

Prosecutor General: We know for sure who ordered destruction of residential building in Dnipro

13:46 16.01.2023
Death toll from occupiers' missile fire on houses in Dnipro rises to 40 – Korban

Death toll from occupiers' missile fire on houses in Dnipro rises to 40 – Korban

12:28 16.01.2023
Number of people killed in missile attack on house in Dnipro rises to 36 people – National Police chief

Number of people killed in missile attack on house in Dnipro rises to 36 people – National Police chief

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll of missile hit in Dnipro reaches 45 – region’s head

AFU kills 870 people of aggressor’s military staff, three tanks, five artillery systems – General Staff

Zelenska in Davos hands over to leaders of Switzerland, China, head of European Commission letters from Ukrainian President on cooperation for implementation of Peace Formula

Ukraine in Davos urges to consolidate efforts to create Special Tribunal against Russia, damage compensation mechanism

Swedish PM invites EU to discuss possibility of using Russian frozen assets to restore Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky, Steinmeier discuss situation on frontline, necessity of increasing defense support for Ukraine, Peace Formula

URCS implements program to support modular homes in Kyiv region

AFU kills 870 people of aggressor’s military staff, three tanks, five artillery systems – General Staff

Zelenska in Davos hands over to leaders of Switzerland, China, head of European Commission letters from Ukrainian President on cooperation for implementation of Peace Formula

Ukraine in Davos urges to consolidate efforts to create Special Tribunal against Russia, damage compensation mechanism

Duda: Poland's transfer of 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine could open new chapter of military aid

Swedish PM invites EU to discuss possibility of using Russian frozen assets to restore Ukraine

Duda in Davos: War in Ukraine sends one message from very beginning – weapons

Invaders strike on block of flats in Dnipro indicates Russia lost ability to deliver accurate long-range strikes – British intelligence

SAPO completes investigation into new episode in Rotterdam+ formula case

AD
AD
AD
AD