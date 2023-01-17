Number of injured in attack in Dnipro increases to 79 people, wreckage dismantled by 90% – local authorities

As of Tuesday morning, the number of wounded has increased to 79 as a result of a missile attack on a multi-storey building in Dnipro, wreckage has been dismantled by 90%, according to Head of the regional military administration Valentyn Reznichenko said.

"Some 39 people were rescued, 40 died. Some 79 were injured, including 16 children. There are now 28 injured in hospitals, ten are severely injured. Some 25 residents of the house are being searched," the administration's head said in the Telegram channel.