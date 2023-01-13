Israel to transfer technologies related to smart missile, drone alert to Ukraine – ambassador

Work is underway to transfer Israeli technologies related to smart warning about missiles and drones to Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk has said.

"Regarding official things that we can comment on, work is underway on the transfer of Israeli technology related to smart alert regarding missiles and drones. This technology is officially transferred by the Israeli side. And I think that in a certain time we will get it completely," he said at a briefing in Media Center Ukraine.

The ambassador added that Ukraine still needs more active military-technical cooperation. However, according to him, there are many projects that cannot be publicly commented on yet.

"In order to have specifics on Iranian drones, I think it will take several weeks. Since the government has just begun work, it needs to make a decision taking into account the position of the United States as the main strategic partner, and the interests of the public," the ambassador said.

He explained that the gap between the right bloc that came to power and the left forces is very small - 40,000 voters, and there are a lot of issues on the agenda related to domestic politics, as well as the Palestinian issue.

"That is, the issue of Ukraine is not a priority. Although we are trying with all our might to make it so," Korniychuk added.

At the same time, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that the issue of war in Ukraine was one of the priorities, the Ukrainian diplomat said.

"The minister said that he would promote more assistance to Ukraine, without specifying what kind of assistance," the ambassador said.