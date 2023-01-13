Facts

14:34 13.01.2023

Israel to transfer technologies related to smart missile, drone alert to Ukraine – ambassador

2 min read
Israel to transfer technologies related to smart missile, drone alert to Ukraine – ambassador

 Work is underway to transfer Israeli technologies related to smart warning about missiles and drones to Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk has said.

"Regarding official things that we can comment on, work is underway on the transfer of Israeli technology related to smart alert regarding missiles and drones. This technology is officially transferred by the Israeli side. And I think that in a certain time we will get it completely," he said at a briefing in Media Center Ukraine.

The ambassador added that Ukraine still needs more active military-technical cooperation. However, according to him, there are many projects that cannot be publicly commented on yet.

"In order to have specifics on Iranian drones, I think it will take several weeks. Since the government has just begun work, it needs to make a decision taking into account the position of the United States as the main strategic partner, and the interests of the public," the ambassador said.

He explained that the gap between the right bloc that came to power and the left forces is very small - 40,000 voters, and there are a lot of issues on the agenda related to domestic politics, as well as the Palestinian issue.

"That is, the issue of Ukraine is not a priority. Although we are trying with all our might to make it so," Korniychuk added.

At the same time, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that the issue of war in Ukraine was one of the priorities, the Ukrainian diplomat said.

"The minister said that he would promote more assistance to Ukraine, without specifying what kind of assistance," the ambassador said.

Tags: #israel #technologies

MORE ABOUT

14:29 13.01.2023
Issue of Israel's revision of aid to Ukraine not finally resolved yet, but certain progress already underway – Ambassador

Issue of Israel's revision of aid to Ukraine not finally resolved yet, but certain progress already underway – Ambassador

09:19 01.12.2022
Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

16:32 21.11.2022
Israel says it could supply Ukraine with precision missiles if Russia buys Iranian missiles – media

Israel says it could supply Ukraine with precision missiles if Russia buys Iranian missiles – media

08:57 03.11.2022
There are certain prerequisites for Israel's position on arms supplies to Ukraine to change – Ambassador Korniychuk

There are certain prerequisites for Israel's position on arms supplies to Ukraine to change – Ambassador Korniychuk

17:22 24.10.2022
Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

Zelensky calls on Israel to decide whether it supports democracy or turns blind eye to Russian terror

19:39 06.10.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk called on the Israeli authorities to stop avoiding ambiguity and to provide assistance to Ukraine

Ambassador Korniychuk called on the Israeli authorities to stop avoiding ambiguity and to provide assistance to Ukraine

14:19 01.08.2022
Israel's resilience inspires Ukraine, - Olena Zelenska

Israel's resilience inspires Ukraine, - Olena Zelenska

19:02 29.07.2022
Another rally in support of Ukraine was held in Israel

Another rally in support of Ukraine was held in Israel

18:51 29.07.2022
Israel sent 25,000 instant meals to Ukraine

Israel sent 25,000 instant meals to Ukraine

19:35 27.07.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk thanked the president of the University of the Negev for supporting Ukrainian students during the war

Ambassador Korniychuk thanked the president of the University of the Negev for supporting Ukrainian students during the war

AD

HOT NEWS

Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

ussia issues recommendations on covering war in Ukraine justifying strikes on energy system, ignoring Wagner company – Ukrainian intelligence

LATEST

Third round of talks between Ukraine's Ombudsman Lubinets, Russian side takes place in Turkey

Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

ussia issues recommendations on covering war in Ukraine justifying strikes on energy system, ignoring Wagner company – Ukrainian intelligence

Secretary-General of Danish Red Cross visits Mykolaiv

Seimas of Lithuania awards Zelensky with Freedom Prize

Development of Ukrainian strike drone with a range of 1,000 km reaches stage where nothing can be said about it – Ukroboronprom

AD
AD
AD
AD