We support people of Ukraine, condemn Russia's attacks on civilians – Israeli FM

Photo: https://t.me/ambassador_brodsky/1300

Israel supports Ukraine and its people, and condemns Russian attacks against civilians, said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

As reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Saar stated this at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We condemn Russia's attacks on civilians. We call for a strong and lasting peace that will ensure the security of Ukraine," he said, emphasizing that Israel supports Ukraine and its people.

Saar also emphasized that it is a great honor for him to be in Kyiv and express solidarity and support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

"Israel and Ukraine have special ties. Both of our countries are going through difficult and difficult times. We are both facing war and pain. We are both resilient nations," he emphasized.

Separately, the minister noted that Ukraine has a large Jewish community and that the first prime minister, Golda Meir, was born in Kyiv.

Saar also announced that today he and Sybiha will visit Babyn Yar.

"The Nazis brutally murdered over 100,000 people there, mostly Jews. In just two days, they brutally murdered over 33,000 Jews. We must never forget this," he added.