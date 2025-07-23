Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:12 23.07.2025

We support people of Ukraine, condemn Russia's attacks on civilians – Israeli FM

1 min read
We support people of Ukraine, condemn Russia's attacks on civilians – Israeli FM
Photo: https://t.me/ambassador_brodsky/1300

Israel supports Ukraine and its people, and condemns Russian attacks against civilians, said Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

As reported by the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Saar stated this at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"We condemn Russia's attacks on civilians. We call for a strong and lasting peace that will ensure the security of Ukraine," he said, emphasizing that Israel supports Ukraine and its people.

Saar also emphasized that it is a great honor for him to be in Kyiv and express solidarity and support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

"Israel and Ukraine have special ties. Both of our countries are going through difficult and difficult times. We are both facing war and pain. We are both resilient nations," he emphasized.

Separately, the minister noted that Ukraine has a large Jewish community and that the first prime minister, Golda Meir, was born in Kyiv.

Saar also announced that today he and Sybiha will visit Babyn Yar.

"The Nazis brutally murdered over 100,000 people there, mostly Jews. In just two days, they brutally murdered over 33,000 Jews. We must never forget this," he added.

 

Tags: #israel #support_ukraine

MORE ABOUT

11:47 23.07.2025
Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

09:50 23.06.2025
Intelligence Agency, MFA evacuate 176 people from Israel, incl 133 citizens of Ukraine – Coordination HQ

Intelligence Agency, MFA evacuate 176 people from Israel, incl 133 citizens of Ukraine – Coordination HQ

18:21 18.06.2025
MFA: 293 Ukrainian citizens confirm their intention to leave Israel with Embassy’s assistance. Eighty-five citizens express their desire to leave Iran

MFA: 293 Ukrainian citizens confirm their intention to leave Israel with Embassy’s assistance. Eighty-five citizens express their desire to leave Iran

12:23 16.06.2025
Five Ukrainian citizens die as result of Iran's missile attack against Israel

Five Ukrainian citizens die as result of Iran's missile attack against Israel

14:25 14.06.2025
Israel transfers Patriot to US for restoration, Ukraine hasn't yet got this system - Zelenskyy

Israel transfers Patriot to US for restoration, Ukraine hasn't yet got this system - Zelenskyy

15:47 13.06.2025
Israel closes its diplomatic missions around the world, consular services suspended

Israel closes its diplomatic missions around the world, consular services suspended

16:31 10.06.2025
Israel denies transfer of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine – media

Israel denies transfer of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine – media

16:18 09.06.2025
Israel transfers Patriot systems to Ukraine – ambassador

Israel transfers Patriot systems to Ukraine – ambassador

21:49 23.05.2025
The 77th anniversary of the Independence of the State of Israel was celebrated in Kyiv

The 77th anniversary of the Independence of the State of Israel was celebrated in Kyiv

10:42 05.05.2025
Kyiv to receive one American Patriot from Israel by summer – media

Kyiv to receive one American Patriot from Israel by summer – media

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

LATEST

Ukraine belongs to Europe but our support isn't carte blanche for any government actions - Czech FM

Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka

Limiting Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies' independence complicates EU path – German FM

Kravchenko on Kryvonos and Klymenko cases: issue not raised

SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

SBI investigates circumstances of Mirage-2000 fighter crash in Volyn

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

AD
AD