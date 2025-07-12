Ukraine aims to attract over $2 bln for more than 20 critical raw materials projects in 5 years – URC2025

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Ukraine holds significant reserves of titanium, graphite, manganese, lithium, uranium, and other critical raw materials, and is set to focus on launching production of components for batteries, solar panels, and defense technologies. This vision for the country's critical raw materials (CRM) development strategy was presented by Deputy Economy Minister Andriy Teliupa at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) in Rome.

"Our goal is to attract more than $2 billion in investment over five years and launch more than 20 projects. In the long term, Ukraine should become not just a raw material exporter, but a production hub for green and defense technologies within the EU," Teliupa wrote on Facebook.

As reported by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, this year's URC2025 program included two dedicated events focused on CRM – a session and a workshop. Participants included representatives of the Ukrainian government, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the EBRD, DECOMAR, the European Commission's DG GROW, Chemours, Horizon Capital, TechMet, and BGV Group Management.

Teliupa also presented Ukraine's industrial strategy concept, which envisions building a modern, high value-added economy to strengthen national security and integrate Ukraine into EU manufacturing supply chains.

"The focus is on sectors where we have competitive advantages: machinery, steel, titanium, lithium, graphite, as well as IT and renewable energy. We aim to finalize the strategy by the end of 2025 and begin implementation from 2026 through 2030. The strategy is being developed jointly with the World Bank, OECD, UNIDO, and the Kyiv School of Economics," he said.

Teliupa unveiled an initiative called the "Industrial Ramstein," modeled on the defense-focused Ramstein format, to mobilize international aid for industrial recovery and modernization.

"This initiative provides for the transfer of equipment as humanitarian aid through G2G mechanisms, co-financing programs, the involvement of export credit agencies to mitigate risks and reduce loan costs, B2B missions, personnel training, and production certification to international standards," he explained.

He also presented the Green Platform – a digital catalog of more than 60 green financing programs for businesses, communities, and enterprises, developed jointly with the Office for the Green Transition and integrated into the Made in Ukraine portal.

"This catalog will serve as a single entry point for anyone seeking funding for energy-efficient, resource-saving, and low-carbon solutions," Teliupa said.

According to Interfax-Ukraine, First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko also signed a new project with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), based on a $188 million grant from the Government of Japan for green industrial recovery.

Teliupa said the project will involve technology transfer and the establishment of joint ventures with Japanese companies. It is expected to provide new skills to more than 30,000 Ukrainians, and support Ukrainian producers in testing and implementing over 40 advanced technologies in agro-processing, the circular economy, IT, renewable energy, hydrogen, energy efficiency, and telemedicine.