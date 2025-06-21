Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:18 21.06.2025

Ukraine to sign agreements on start of exporting military technologies abroad in summer – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine will sign agreements on the start of exporting its technologies abroad in the summer in the format of opening production lines for military technologies in European countries, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Furthermore, we launched the Build with Ukraine program, and in the summer we will sign relevant agreements on the start of exporting our technologies abroad in the format of opening production lines in European countries and, perhaps, not only – in those countries that help us, that finance the production of drones and start financing the production of missiles in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on June 20.

According to the president, Ukraine will provide relevant technologies and will "produce weapons in their countries for us and for them." He explained that this is about military technologies – exclusively about drones of various types, about missiles and, possibly, artillery.

"There are already agreements. It is clear that technologies cannot go to the Russians and, accordingly, we will not work with such countries that sympathize with the Russian Federation. During the war, we plan to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with all this," Zelenskyy said.

Speaking about the countries with which there are agreements on defense cooperation, the president said that "Denmark is number one." There are also positive agreements with Norway, with Germany and, after the last meeting in Canada, probably with Britain. There is also a signal from Lithuania.

Tags: #zelenskyy #technologies

