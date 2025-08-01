Israel condemns Russian attack on Kyiv, calls for lasting peace that guarantees security for Ukraine – FM

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar condemned the Russian strikes on residential areas of Kyiv, which led to the deaths of civilians.

"I condemn the Russian strikes against residential neighborhoods in Kyiv, which resulted in an immense and tragic loss of life. Condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a quick recovery to the many injured. I just spoke with the secretary of the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine, whose home was hit by the strikes," he wrote on the social network X.

The minister added that Israel calls for a strong and lasting peace that guarantees security for Ukraine.